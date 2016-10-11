Girls swimming: Schaumburg tops host Hoffman Estates

hello

Two girls swimming and diving teams who have been sharing the same pool got even a little better acquainted on Tuesday.

Schaumburg, which has been training at Hoffman Estates while the Saxons' own pool is renovated, earned a 108-76 victory against the Hawks.

Schaumburg got started by edging out the Hawks in the medley relay with Ingrid Hay, Hannah Pearson, Hana Mollin and Cassy Salvador finishing in 1:58.39, just ahead of Hoffman's Benita Varanauskaite, Casey Rawlings, Renata Widelak and Maggie Rommel (2:00.94).

Individual winners for the Hawks included Hana Mollin in the 200 IM (2:11.47) and 100 fly (1:00.34), Lynda Steen in the 200 free (2:13.30), Alexandra Wimmer in the 500 free (6:17.04) and Hay in the 100 back (1:03.39).

Hoffman Estates counted victories in the 100 free (Varanauskaite, 59.16), the 50 free (Rommel, 27.73), the 100 breast (Rawlings, 1:14.83) and diving (Abigail Fuscone, 160.75).