posted: 10/11/2016 1:00 AM

Endorsement: Hart for Lake County Board Dist. 13 Sandra Hart endorsed for Lake Board Dist. 13

  • Ann Brennan, left, and Sandra Hart, right, are candidates for Lake County Board District 13.

The Daily Herald Editorial Board

Two Lake Bluff residents face off on the November ballot for the Lake County Board District 13 four-year spot.

Incumbent Sandra Hart and challenger Ann Brennan agree that property taxes are the most pressing issue facing the district's residents. Both have useful business and budgeting backgrounds.

The Daily Herald endorses Sandra Hart who shows persistence toward accomplishing her goals. Hart was a key player in improving transparency, including getting the finance meetings recorded for broadcast. She is now turning her attention to mental illness issues and would like to see treatment plans developed and long-term care in place.

Hart says she is a dedicated worker, accessible to residents, goes above and beyond what is required and digs deep into issues.

Brennan has a strong business background and knowledge of finance. She says she is ready to keep up with changes and is committed to attracting businesses and creating jobs.

Hart, though, has proven herself as a solid servant of the county. She is endorsed.

