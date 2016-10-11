Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
posted: 10/11/2016 5:50 AM

6th Congressional District candidates differ on fighting ISIS

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Democrat Amanda Howland and Republican Peter Roskam are candidates for 6th District in the U.S. House.

      Democrat Amanda Howland and Republican Peter Roskam are candidates for 6th District in the U.S. House.

  • play this video Howland on terrorism

    Video: Howland on terrorism

  • play this video Roskam talks about terrorism

    Video: Roskam talks about terrorism

 
Robert Sanchez
 
 

Defeating the Islamic State won't be quick or easy, U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam says, but it must be done.

"They are not the junior varsity," Roskam said. "They are not on the run."

The Wheaton Republican said the jihadist militant group is trying to carry out terror attacks here and overseas in "an aggressive attempt to destabilize us."

"So we're unfortunately in this for the long game," Roskam said. "And there's no quick, easy, snappy answers."

Roskam's Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 election for the 6th Congressional District seat -- Amanda Howland of Lake Zurich -- says the United States has been "dealing with ISIS all along" by killing its leaders.

She said authorities have done "a pretty good job" of preventing terrorists from getting into our country.

As long as we share information with our allies and law enforcement, Howland said, "we're going to be able to continue to keep an eye on what's coming in and out of the country."

But Roskam, who has represented the district since 2007, said he is concerned about whether refugees are being properly vetted.

While the FBI is supposed to be signing off on the background checks, Roskam said, the challenge of vetting someone is very high.

"I question whether that's actually happening," he said.

Howland said it takes a minimum of two years to vet a refugee coming into the U.S.

"The people who are coming are not terrorists," said Howland, a College of Lake County trustee. "They are fleeing terrorism in their own country.

"They are looking for help here and asylum here."

She said she's confident U.S. agencies are doing thorough background checks.

"We're not just letting people in willy-nilly," she said.

In the meantime, the U.S. must work with its allies to find and isolate terrorist groups and shut down their operations, she said.

"The U.S. can't do it all alone," Howland said.

"We have to have support from other countries."

When asked if people on the no-fly list should be barred from getting guns, Roskam said he's concerned about someone being denied a constitutional right because he or she is on a list assembled by bureaucracies.

"There have been members of Congress that have been placed on these lists, and it's been very difficult for them to get off it when there is no process," he said.

The 6th District includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account