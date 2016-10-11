Mary Lou Retton on being 'America's sweetheart,' retiring at 18

American gymnast Mary Lou Retton sat down with the Daily Herald for an exclusive interview before her appearance Monday night at Judson University's second annual World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series.

Retton captured Americans' hearts during the 1984 Olympics when she became the first American woman to win the gold medal in all-around.

Here are excerpts from the interview, as well as her responses to audience questions during the forum.

DH: How did you handle the celebrity of being the first American woman to win all-around gold, and five medals overall, at the 1984 Olympics at 16?

Retton: It was the pinnacle of my athletic success. It was exciting. It was scary. All in the same time. It was back in the '80s. You really had true amateur athletes. We didn't get paid for medals. We didn't have agents going into the game. It was truly for the love of the sport. I had no idea that was all going to happen to me. I'm a little kid from a very small coal mining town in the hills of West Virginia and was kind of discovered, moved to Texas to train for the Olympics, and I literally thought that I'd go to the Olympics, that would be great, my dream would come true, and I would go back to West Virginia and finish my 10th-grade year in high school, maybe go out for cheerleader. I had no idea ... and I don't think anybody could have ever prepared me for the fame. The fame was different. There wasn't the paparazzi and all of the camera phones.

Q. How did it feel being America's sweetheart?

A. Winning the Olympics in your home country was very special. There is also something unique and special being the first American to ever do it. When you see the athletes standing there with the gold medals draped around their necks ... it's the hallelujah moment. They have no idea the story of struggle it takes to get there. And that's what I share with people. It's worth it.

Q. Why did you retire at 18?

A. My goal was to go to the Olympics. Coming home with five medals was pretty fabulous for me. I wanted to go to college. Get on with my life.

Q. How much do you travel now as a motivational speaker and fitness ambassador?

A. I'm choosier these days. I have four children. Four girls, God bless me. I made them. I want to be in their lives. I could be on the road all the time, but I don't want that anymore. I choose the people, the places, the organizations I want to be involved with ... once or twice a month now as opposed to constantly, two, three days a week.

Q. How is it being the mother of four girls who are following in your footsteps in gymnastics? You set the bar pretty high for them. Do they complain?

A. They do not think I am anything special, believe me. My kids are not impressed by me at all. I don't coach them at all. I'm the obnoxious parent at competitions. I'm the best gym mom in the world. I drop them off ... and pick them up. When asked, I give my expertise.

Q. Do you think gymnastics has become a lot more athletic and aggressive since your competition days?

A. I feel I kind of started that in my day. Gymnastics had never seen a gymnast like me. They were pixies, slender, with little ponytails. I was that strong, powerful, athletic gymnast the world of gymnastics had never seen before. And now that's all you see. That's how the sport has evolved. And I'm proud of that.

Q. What do you think about this year's U.S. Olympic gymnastics team?

A. Unbelievable. You don't win by eight points in gymnastics, and they did. We're the dominant force on this planet of ours. We are untouchable. Simone (Biles) -- the 2016 Olympic individual all-around, vault and floor gold medalist -- is just special. You don't teach what she has. Aly (Alexandra Raisman), I'm so proud of her making her second Olympic team. It was just a really unique, special team. They handled it with such grace and the tremendous pressure that they have. I'm so extremely proud.

Q. Who is your all-time favorite athlete? Who do you look up to ... someone who is your hero?

A. Growing up it was Nadia Comaneci. Today, for pure athleticism and for character, for everything he has been through, Michael Phelps. He is special and not only because he has a thousand medals. His personal struggles, I respect that so much.

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton shares stories of overcoming challenges at Judson University in Elgin Monday night as part of its World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series.

Q. You have been a strong supporter of former President Ronald Reagan and appeared in TV advertisements for him. What do you think about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump?

A. I'm still undecided. I think that this next president is obviously extremely important. I can't even answer that. I've never met him. I was asked to be on "The Apprentice" once. I really try to stay out of politics. For years, people have asked me to run. It's not my cup of tea. I'm still gathering the facts. Hillary (Clinton) is very polished, but very almost scripted. Trump isn't. He is not scripted. But I'm obviously more conservative.

Q. How did gymnastics help develop you as a leader?

A. It teaches us a lot of teamwork, determination, sacrifice, not ever giving up ... all of those things are what make a good leader as well. It is an individual sport, but it's very much a team sport because everybody counts. Being around leaders also helps me grow ... you want to be a better person you want to be a better role model for your kids."

Q. How has your faith helped you in gymnastics?

A. My faith is the core of who I am. I've relied on Him a lot. I did a lot of praying. I really believe that He let that happen so I can do this and maybe spread His word and spread my story. Sometimes I pray for things and He answers no or not yet. That's hard. I'm working on my patience. I know He is always there so that is comforting for me.

Q. As a gymnast and Olympian, is it hard not to always compete in everything you do?

A. Everything is a competition. My husband and I can't even play ping-pong.

Q. What is your advice for young athletes?

A. Make sure you love what you do and you've got to be passionate about it. Don't go to work every day. Go to do your passion.

Q. What advice do you have for coaches? Anything in Béla Karolyi's coaching style that was particularly impactful?

A. He treated each student differently. I'm of course a very stubborn person, He saw that in me immediately, and he knew how to push my buttons. Kind of how you parent, you don't parent all your kids the same. You have to parent each one differently.