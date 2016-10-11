Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/11/2016 6:06 PM

Wheeling man charged with striking pregnant woman

A Wheeling man who prosecutors say struck a pregnant woman in the face was ordered held on $175,000 bail Tuesday.

Guadalupe Moreno-Osornio, 34, was charged with aggravated battery to a pregnant woman, a class 3 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

The woman, who had ended their dating relationship, was preparing to leave the apartment Sunday afternoon when she and Moreno-Osornio got into an argument, said Cook County assistant state's attorney David Mennie.

Moreno-Osornio blocked the woman's exit, said Mennie, and when she tried to move around him he struck her in the nose. Moreno-Osornio left the apartment accompanied by his school-age child from a previous relationship, Mennie said.

The woman, who is three months pregnant, suffered bleeding and swelling to her face but refused to go to the hospital, Mennie said.

Moreno-Osornio's background includes a prior misdemeanor DUI. He next appears in court on Nov. 3.

