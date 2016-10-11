Music notes: Turn back time with Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa

Rapper Vanilla Ice joins Salt-N-Pepa, Tone Loc, Coolio and more when "I Love the 90's" hits the Allstate Arena Friday, Oct. 14. Associated Press file photo, 1991

'90s nostalgia

Once upon a time, if there was a problem, a certain high-haired DJ would solve it and three rappers from Queens were looking for a mighty good man. (If "Ice Ice Baby" or "Whatta Man" aren't running through your head right now, where were you during the '90s?) The "I Love The 90's" tour heads to the Allstate Arena, featuring Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC in a night of '90s hip-hop, rap and R&B served up with a side order of nostalgia. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $52-$125. (847) 635-6601 or ilovethe90stour.com.

Twista, Mic One in Palatine

Chicago hip-hop artist Twista hits Durty Nellie's Friday, teaming up with Mic One, a rising star on Chicago's scene. Twista brings his double-time rap style and work from his platinum-selling albums for a night of local hip-hop, also featuring DJ Crazy Eddie. Some packages include a meet-and-greet session with Twista and Mic One after the show. 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20 for general admission; VIP and meet-and-greet packages available. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

For the animals

Chicago's GrandBar hosts a benefit concert for PAWS Chicago, which advocates the no-kill model for animal shelters and adoption. White Pony, a Deftones tribute band out of Chicago, headlines the event, which also features pop-punk band Punk Goes Country, Black Japan, SetTheTrend (also playing a new song of their upcoming CD release), ACE:ONE, Gizzo, Black Joe and more. Hear some local tunes, raise some cash and save some animals. 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at GrandBar, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Chicago. $5 donation. (312) 733-1661 or see the facebook.com event for more details.

Sia sighting

Australia's iconic songwriter and electropop artist Sia tackles her first arena tour in support of this year's earlier release of "This Is Acting," which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Chart. The multiplatinum-selling artist performs at Chicago's United Center, along with guests Miguel and AlunaGeorge. 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $35-$149.50. (312) 455-4500 or unitedcenter.com.

Upcoming concerts

Tea Tsunami, Enemy Planes, Bullet Points, Face Time Police: 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Underground Lounge, 952 W. Newport Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 871-4343 or facebook.com/ULoungeChicago.

Mungion, Chachuba: 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

7 Minutes in Heaven, Coldfront, Marina City, Talk To You Never, Karma Wears White Ties, Heading West: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Darlingside, Frances Luke Accord: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $20. (773) 728-6000 or oldtownschool.org.

"Autumn Blues Bash" with Moreland & Arbuckle: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, The Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Rock, blues. $20-$45. (847) 931-5900 or cityofelgin.org.

Craig A. Meyer and Donnie Kehr with "The Piano Men -- A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Rock, pop and more. $47-$55. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

"I Love the 90's" with Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa and others: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $52-$125. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Travis Tritt: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Avon Dale, Hitsleep, The Struggs: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Sundy Best, Grayson Jenkins, Chris Karabas, Michael Williams Jr.: 8:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Joe's Live Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $10. For ages 21 and older. joesliverosemont.com.

JDR and the Broadcast: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora. No cover. (630) 264-2739 or twobrothersbrewing.com.

Emanation IX featuring Shelby Pollard, Clocktower, The World Without Parking Lots: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Century Mallet, 1770 W. Berteau Ave. #204, Chicago. $5-$10. (773) 248-7733 or centurymallet.com.

Harry Hmura Blues Band: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Harlem Avenue Lounge, 3701 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn. Blues. $6. (708) 484-3610 or harlemavenuelounge.com.

Chicago Highlanders Pipe Band with "Tunes in the Mist" benefit concert: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 15, Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Event features performances by the entire band with bagpipes and drums, small ensembles and solo performances. Other highlights include a raffle and auction. $10. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Patchouli: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Maple Street Chapel, at S. Main and W. Maple streets, Lombard. Guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli, known as the duo Patchouli, perform acoustic and folk selections and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. $15. (630) 627-0171 or maplestreetchapelfolk.com.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra with "Reach for the Stars" concert: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Wentz Concert Hall on the campus of North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Classical and more. $15-$38. (630) 637-7469 or dupagesymphony.org.

Run Forrest Run: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Basecamp Pub and Eatery, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Kevin Presbrey, Brian Quinlan, Steve Manns and Thomas Benko: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora. No cover. (630) 264-2739 or twobrothersbrewing.com.

Kitchin Records takeover of Afterlife, featuring Milk N Cooks, GoodSex, Inzo, Proppa, Richie Oliv: 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. Free.

Chyomin, Razorhouse, Polymer Twins: 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at LiveWire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 756-5363 or livewireloungechicago.com. (773) 278-4646 or afterlifechi.com.

Pat Boone with Debby Boone: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Sia "Nostalgic for the Present Tour": 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, United Center, 1901 W, Madison St., Chicago. $35-$149.50. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Vince Gill: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Country. $45-$94.50. (800) 982-2787 or ticketmaster.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.