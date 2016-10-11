Aurora U. forum to focus on labor, employment

hello

AURORA -- "The Labor and Employment Year in Review," highlights of immigration, employment and other HR legal issues, will be held from 8-9 a.m. Nov. 3 at Aurora University's Orchard Center, 2245 Sequoia Drive in Aurora.

Penelope Lechtenberg, partner attorney with Rockford-based Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, is the scheduled speaker.

She will detail current legal trends, recent federal and state legislation and upcoming legal requirements that will affect Illinois employers. Lechtenberg provides employers with practical advice on employment-related issues.

Additionally, she represents management in labor and employment law matters before federal and state courts and administrative agencies. They include the National Labor Relations Board, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, OSHA, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Illinois Department of Human Rights, Illinois Department of Labor, Illinois Human Rights Commission, and Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Lechtenberg counsels on effective implementation of ADA and FMLA requirements, employee benefits programs, unemployment compensation procedures and hearings, and questions rising from federal and state wage and hour laws. She regularly prepares employment agreements, separation agreements and all other forms of business contracts.

The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Registration, networking and refreshments are from 7:30 to 8 a.m.

For more information, call (630) 947-8923 or email emiranda@aurora.edu.