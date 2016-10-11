Breaking News Bar
 
VisTracks adds Fleet Management Solutions as product reseller

Business Wire

LISLE -- Fleet solutions provider Earthwave Technologies has selected VisTracks Inc. to be the provider of its FMCSA-certified Hours of Service and DVIR applications product set. Earthwave Technologies will resell a branded version of VisTracks' products under the agreement.

VisTracks gained FMCSA certification after it successfully passed all 318 FMCSA tests at an independent test lab.

"We are pleased to have added Earthwave Technologies to our family of resellers throughout the United States," said Abraham S. Levine, VisTracks chief operating officer.

"Earthwave Technologies has a great set of products for asphalt construction equipment management. VisTracks Hours of Service is an ideal fit for their customers," Levine added.

VisTracks Hours of Service product set consists of the reseller-branded VisTracks' DOT-compliant tablet app and portal, together with a tablet or smartphone in the vehicle, along with a certified hardware device attached to the engine that transmits data via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Direct or a wired serial interface to the tablet. The solution enables drivers to keep electronic logs of their driving status, be warned of impending violations, provide for pre- and post-trip vehicle inspection, and follow additional state and federal rules as well as Canadian rules.

"Earthwave is excited about our decision to partner with VisTracks to offer our customers a best-in-class solution for their E-Logs, HOS/DVIR needs," said Larry Baker, CEO of Earthwave Technologies. "After an extensive due diligence process to find the right partner VisTracks was the clear cut winner in our selection process."

