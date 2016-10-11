Infutor receives investment from California equity firm

hello

PLAINFIELD -- Infutor Data Solutions said it has received a large strategic investment led by the growth equity team at Norwest Venture Partners, a California-based global multistage investment firm with more than $6 billion in capital under management.

The amount of the investment was not announced.

The investment will catapult further product innovation and capital investments to drive growth and expansion in current and new markets within the information services industry. As part of this transaction, Norwest's General Partner Jon Kossow and Vice President Ran Ding and data industry executive David Garcia, who previously held senior sales roles with First Advantage, IRI and GS1 US, will join Infutor President and CEO Gary Walter on the board of directors.

"Today's investment from Norwest underscores the evolution and continued success of our company as a leader in the information services marketplace," explains Gary Walter, president and CEO of Infutor. "Our team has worked relentlessly to grow rapidly and outpace market growth over the last five years, build new and innovative products, and expand into new verticals. The investment will help drive our company to the next phase of growth through further product development, industry expertise, and access to key resources."

Dresner Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Infutor Data Solutions.