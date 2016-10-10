Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 10/10/2016 5:56 PM

Joe Maddon tweaks Cubs lineup with chance to clinch NLDS

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates with Dexter Fowler (24) and Jason Heyward (22) after sliding safely into home after a single by Kyle Hendricks in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.

      Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates with Dexter Fowler (24) and Jason Heyward (22) after sliding safely into home after a single by Kyle Hendricks in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward (22) hits a double in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.

      Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward (22) hits a double in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SAN FRANCISCO -- Right fielder Jason Heyward is out of the Cubs' starting lineup for Monday night's NL Division Series Game 3 as manager Joe Maddon aims to give Chicago more offensive power against San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner.

Jorge Soler was inserted to start in left field while Ben Zobrist shifted from left to play the expansive right field at AT&T Park. Miguel Montero earned the start at catcher in place of Willson Contreras to work with Jake Arrieta. Soler, who had a career-high 12 homers during the regular season, batted .474 (9 for 19) with three home runs and three doubles in the 2015 postseason.

Chicago led the Giants 2-0 in the best-of-five series going into the matchup with Bumgarner, who had a 23-inning scoreless streak in the postseason while helping the Giants win their last nine elimination games.

Maddon expected to use Heyward - who took the news well - at some point for defense, especially if the Cubs took a quick lead.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account