Heyward sits, Soler bats 4th for Chicago Cubs in Game 3

Chicago Cubs left fielder Jorge Soler, shown here with Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder before Friday's NLDS game against the Giants, will start Game 3 tonight in San Francisco. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

SAN FRANCISCO -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Sunday he might alter the lineup for Monday's night's Game 3 matchup against lefty ace Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants.

Maddon has done so.

Left-handed hitting Jason Heyward will not start in right field tonight. Instead, Maddon has inserted right-handed batting Jorge Soler into the cleanup spot and left field. Ben Zobrist moves to right.

As expected, veteran catcher Miguel Montero, a left-handed batter, will be behind the plate for Jake Arrieta's start. Maddon will have started all three catchers in this series: David Ross in Game 1, Willson Contreras in Game 2 and Montero in Game 3. Maddon likes Montero working with Arrieta, and he has said Bumgarner is tough on both left-handed and right-handed batters.

The one tricky aspect of this lineup is that right field at AT&T Park is spacious, and Heyward is a Gold Glove defender. Look for Maddon to make defensive switches late in the game.

Tonight's lineup:Dexter Fowler, CF

Kris Bryant, 3B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Soler, LF

Zobrist, RF

Russell SS,

Javier Baez, 2B

Montero, C

Arrieta, P

