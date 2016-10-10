Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/10/2016 7:59 PM

Indians top Ortiz, Red Sox 4-3, complete sweep, reach ALCS

  • Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp celebrates his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Boston.

    Associated Press

  • Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz, right, hugs Mookie Betts in the dugout during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Boston. The Indians won 4-3 to sweep the Red Sox in the series.

    Associated Press

  • Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz watches his sacrifice fly, that scored Dustin Pedroia, in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez, left, during the sixth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Boston.

    Associated Press

  • Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts slides safely into home past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez, right, on a double by Andrew Benintendi during the fifth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Boston.

    Associated Press

  • Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Clay Buchholz bites his fingernails after giving up two runs to the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Boston.

    Associated Press

  • Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz encourages the crowd beside manager John Farrell in the dugout during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Boston.

    Associated Press

  • Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz encourages the crowd after drawing a walk during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in Boston.

    Associated Press

 
By JIMMY GOLEN
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- Cleveland closer Cody Allen hung on in the last two innings, and the Indians beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 Monday to complete a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series.

Red Sox slugger David Ortiz walked in the final plate appearance of his major league career but could only watch from the dugout when Travis Shaw hit a game-ending flyout with a pair of runners on.

Rookie Tyler Naquin delivered a two-run single and Josh Tomlin pitched five strong innings for Cleveland, which opens the AL Championship Series against Toronto at home on Friday.

