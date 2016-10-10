Aurora man charged in crash that killed 9-year-old girl

Anthony Potochney of Aurora faces numerous charges in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 9-year-old girl.

A 25-year-old Aurora man faces seven felony charges in connection with a Friday night crash that killed a 9-year-old girl and injured two other children, authorities said Monday.

Anthony S. Potochney of the 900 block of North Avenue is charged with four counts of aggravated DUI, two counts of DUI, and one count of leaving the scene of a crash, police said. Authorities have not ruled out upgraded chares.

The girl, Katie Jonak of the 2900 block of Arbor Lane, Aurora, was a passenger in a 2009 Toyota Sienna minivan. The van was heading north about 9:10 p.m. on Broadway Avenue just south of Pierce Street near downtown when a southbound 2003 Cadillac Deville driven by Potochney drifted into the northbound lanes, authorities said.

The driver of the Sienna, the child's 40-year-old mother, Tonia Jonak, unsuccessfully tried to avoid the Cadillac by making a sharp left turn.

The Cadillac hit the minivan on its passenger side where Katie was sitting. Tonia Jonak was not able to stop the minivan until she hit a building on the west side of Broadway.

Potochney ran from the crash scene but was taken into custody without incident near the High Street Bridge that crosses the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks a short distance away. Witnesses helped police with descriptions of the man that aided in his apprehension.

Police said Potochney displayed signs of intoxication when taken into custody.

Aurora paramedics took Katie, along with her two friends ages 10 and 12, to Presence Mercy Medical Center. Katie was pronounced dead at 9:44 p.m. The other two children suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Katie's mother refused medical treatment.

Potochney was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Katie, her mom, and the two other girls were apparently on their way home from a church function when the crash occurred, police said.