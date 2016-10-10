Breaking News Bar
 
Abernathy disputes claims made in Sente supporters' robocall

  • Republican Dawn Abernathy, left, and Democrat Carol Sente

Erin Hegarty
 
 

Dawn Abernathy, the Republican candidate for Illinois' 59th House District seat, is disputing a claim from a group that supports her Democratic opponent that she "won't stand up for women."

The charge, made in a robocall paid for by Friends of Carol Sente, says Abernathy is against a woman's right to choose and supports defunding Planned Parenthood.

Abernathy, a Mundelein trustee, said she does not want to cut funding for Planned Parenthood.

"I am pro-choice," Abernathy said. "I would not be for third-term, late-term abortion. I don't think abortion on demand is the answer."

Abernathy said she initially was unclear about what Planned Parenthood does and was concerned with rumors the organization was selling fetal body tissue. But after speaking to people who work with the organization, she came to understand the services it offers, including cancer screenings, STI/STD tests and abortion services.

"In her very own words, the fact that Dawn Abernathy was willing to take an extreme public policy position based only on a 'rumor' should serve as a clear warning sign to voters on the type of short-sighted leadership she would bring to our Capitol," Sente said Monday.

The robocall goes on to say Abernathy downplays the importance of helping victims of domestic violence and rape.

"When would I say programs and services to help victims of domestic violence are not a priority?" Abernathy said.

The 59th District includes parts of Buffalo Grove, Gurnee, Lincolnshire, Long Grove, Mundelein, Vernon Hills, Waukegan and Wheeling.

