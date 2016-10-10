Underwood, Paisley, Bentley, Urban to perform at CMA Awards

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood speak at the 49th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Paisley and Underwood, along with Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Maren Morris and Keith Urban will perform at the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards show on Nov. 2. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Maren Morris and Keith Urban, as well as hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, will perform at the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards show, the CMA announced Monday. The Nov. 2 show will air live from Nashville on ABC.

Church and Morris have five nominations apiece, and both are vying for single and song of the year. Bentley has four nominations, including album of the year and male vocalist.

Underwood has four nominations, including her first-ever nomination for entertainer of the year. Urban also has four nominations, including entertainer of the year and album of the year.