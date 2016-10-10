Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/10/2016 7:39 AM

Markets Right Now: US stocks open solidly higher

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- The latest on developments in global financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in energy companies as the price of crude oil climbs.

Exxon Mobil rose 1.7 percent in early trading Monday, one of the biggest gains in the Dow Jones industrial average.

Materials companies were also higher. DuPont rose 1.4 percent.

Mylan jumped 11 percent after the drugmaker said late Friday it would pay $465 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the government for its life-saving EpiPen allergy treatment.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 128 points, or 0.7 percent, to 18,367.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 12 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,166. The Nasdaq composite climbed 36 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,328.

Bond trading was closed in the U.S. for the Columbus Day holiday.

