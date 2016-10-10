Adelphia arranges $4.1M sale of a retail center

OAK BROOK - Adelphia Properties has arranged the sale of a newly constructed, two-tenant retail building at 1201 Ogden Ave. in Downers Grove, which sold for $4.1 million.
The 5,305 square-foot retail building consists of BMO Harris Bank & Chipotle Mexican Grill. The retail center is well positioned offering outstanding high vehicle traffic counts w/ excellent frontage at a heavily travelled signalized stoplight intersection.
Adelphia Properties' Simeon Spirrison, CCIM & George Spirrison, CCIM represented the buyer in the transaction.