Breaking News Bar
 
Business Ledger
updated: 10/10/2016 2:03 PM

Images: Newsmakers Forum, Manufacturing and International Business

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Images from the Daily Herald Business Ledger Newsmakers Forum on Manufacturing and International Business, held Oct 5, 2016 at Harper College in Palatine.

Dr. Mary Beth Ottinger, Dean of Career and Technical Programs at Harper College speaks about such topics as Harper College Promise Program at the Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College on Wednesday.
  Dr. Mary Beth Ottinger, Dean of Career and Technical Programs at Harper College speaks about such topics as Harper College Promise Program at the Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Julie Belloli, manager, Member Engagement for Management Association of Downers Grove speaks to Brett Koenig from the Heil & Kay Insurance Agency of Mount Prospect at the Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College on Wednesday.
  Julie Belloli, manager, Member Engagement for Management Association of Downers Grove speaks to Brett Koenig from the Heil & Kay Insurance Agency of Mount Prospect at the Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Dale Perrin, executive director from the Lake Zurich Chamber of Commerce talks with Anup Manchanda, account executive from Xclutel Communications and Laura Sirb also of Xclutel Communications during the Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College on Wednesday.
  Dale Perrin, executive director from the Lake Zurich Chamber of Commerce talks with Anup Manchanda, account executive from Xclutel Communications and Laura Sirb also of Xclutel Communications during the Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Debbie Sommers of Lakeview Precision Machining in South Elgin talks with Steve Ritch, Workforce Employment Specialist at Harper College during the Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College on Wednesday.
  Debbie Sommers of Lakeview Precision Machining in South Elgin talks with Steve Ritch, Workforce Employment Specialist at Harper College during the Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College.
  The Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Business people gather for the Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College.
  Business people gather for the Newsmakers forum on manufacturing at Harper College.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account