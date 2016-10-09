Police say 5 people killed by wrong-way driver in Vermont

In this still image from video provided by WCAX-TV, workers remove vehicles from Interstate 89 early Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Williston, Vt., after a wrong-way driver caused a crash just before midnight that killed multiple people, before stealing a police cruiser, striking several vehicles and injuring several people. (WCAX-TV via AP) Associated Press

WILLISTON, Vt. -- Vermont State Police say a man driving the wrong way on an interstate highway crashed into a car, killing five people. Minutes later in the same area, a man stole a police cruiser and struck seven vehicles, injuring several people while driving the wrong way.

It was unclear if the same person was responsible for all of the crashes. But police apprehended 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin at the scene early Sunday on Interstate 89 in Williston.

Local media outlets are reporting the dead were teenagers.

Police say dispatchers began receiving reports just before midnight that a vehicle was traveling north in the south lane of the interstate. They say the first car struck burst into flames.

Authorities say none of the injuries caused by the police cruiser appeared to be life-threatening.