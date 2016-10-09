Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/9/2016 4:50 PM

Fall Fest in Vernon Hills

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Vernon Hills Park District presents Fall Fest from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Sullivan Community Center, 635 N Aspen Drive. Children and their families will enjoy indoor trick or treating, magic show, face painter, carnival games and a costume contest. Refreshments will be available for sale. Tickets are $2 for those 2 years and older if purchased by Oct. 27, $5 if purchased Oct. 28 (room capacity permitting). Advance registration is required. Tickets and program registrations can be completed at www.vhparkdistrict.org the Sullivan Community Center or the Lakeview Fitness Center, 700 Lakeview Parkway or faxed to (847) 996-6801.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account