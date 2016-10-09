Fall Fest in Vernon Hills

hello

The Vernon Hills Park District presents Fall Fest from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Sullivan Community Center, 635 N Aspen Drive. Children and their families will enjoy indoor trick or treating, magic show, face painter, carnival games and a costume contest. Refreshments will be available for sale. Tickets are $2 for those 2 years and older if purchased by Oct. 27, $5 if purchased Oct. 28 (room capacity permitting). Advance registration is required. Tickets and program registrations can be completed at www.vhparkdistrict.org the Sullivan Community Center or the Lakeview Fitness Center, 700 Lakeview Parkway or faxed to (847) 996-6801.