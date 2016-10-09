Media advocate: Hungary paper closure blow to press freedoms

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- A European advocate for media says that the closure of Hungary's main opposition newspaper is a "huge blow" to the country's media diversity and press freedoms.
Dunja Mijatovic, media freedom representative for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Sunday that it's "hard to believe" that the apparent end of the Nepszabadsag daily newspaper was solely a business decision.
He says that the deterioration in Hungary of media diversity was a bad example for countries hoping to join the European Union.
Mijatovic also told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Vienna that the European Commission "should pay greater attention to the issues related to press freedom in Hungary."
Mediaworks, the publisher of the left-wing Nepszabadsag, said it suspended further editions from Saturday because of "considerable losses."