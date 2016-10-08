Nuggets, Trail Blazers win to remain unbeaten in preseason

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts to a play during the fourth quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Blazers won 115-110. Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless, right, goes up to try and block the shot of Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren during the first quarter of an NBA basketball preseason game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Associated Press

Players from the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets link arms during the national anthem before an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets' Wilson Chandler, right, drives against Los Angeles Lakers' Brandon Ingram during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shabazz Napier dribbles the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis defends during the fourth quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. The Blazers won 115-110. Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. (7) is fouled by Denver Nuggets' Juancho Hernangomez during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, front, is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers' Julius Randle during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Rookie Jamal Murray had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Denver Nuggets rallied past the Los Angeles Lakers, 101-97 on Friday night.

Murray, the No. 7 pick from Kentucky, had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in the fourth quarter, when the Nuggets outscored the Lakers 29-17 to improve to 2-0.

D'Angelo Russell had 21 points for the Lakers.

NUGGETS: Will Barton scored 20 points. ... Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points and 14 rebounds. ... Wilson Chandler finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

LAKERS: No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram, coming off an 0-for-5 debut, had six points on 2-of-8 shooting. ... Yi Jianlian, the former lottery pick from China trying to return to the NBA, shot 1 for 6 in 10 minutes. ... Metta World Peace started and was scoreless in six minutes. ... Jordan Clarkson had 15 points.

UP NEXT: Denver and Los Angeles meet again Sunday in Ontario, California.

TRAIL BLAZERS 115, SUNS 110

PORTLAND, Ore. - Shabazz Napier came off the bench for 20 points as Portland improved to 2-0.

Damian Lillard scored 18 points, playing 24 minutes.

Devin Booker, a first-time All-Rookie selection last season, made 15 of 23 shots and scored 34 points for Phoenix.

SUNS: Rookie Marquese Chriss scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 13. ... Brandon Knight and TJ Warren both had 14 points. ... Dragan Bender, the No. 4 pick, scored five points and shot 2 for 6.

TRAIL BLAZERS: Evan Turner and Noah Vonleh scored 14 points each, and Vonleh added 14 rebounds. ... CJ McCollum scored 13 points but shot 6 for 19.

UP NEXT: Phoenix (1-2) visits Utah on Wednesday. Portland (2-0) visits the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.