Rozner: Coldblooded Cubs take care of business again

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comChicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws in the ninth inning in the multiple exposure images during Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

With the shift on for a dead-pull hitter, Kris Bryant was deep in the hole between first and second.

Actually, it was more like right field, and still Bryant had to range far to his left to make a play on the outfield grass.

The lanky third baseman, on the opposite side of the field from his standard infield position, calmly reached down, snagged the ball, spun around and nailed Brandon Belt at first in true Ryne Sandberg fashion, as if he'd been a second baseman for 15 years.

Yeah, as for that whole layoff problem, well, not so much.

After three months of coasting, three weeks of clinching and three days of couching, there was some concern that the Cubs might be something less than sharp once the interminable delay gave way to postseason baseball.

Consider that put to rest, as it were.

The first two games had a cold and clinical feel to them as the Cubs captured a pair they really needed, heading to San Francisco and a meeting with Madison Bumgarner Monday night in Game 3.

Given the struggles of Jake Arrieta, the Cubs didn't want to travel out West with a split, and they were all business again Saturday at Wrigley Field, taking a 5-2 decision and a commanding 2-0 NLDS lead.

"We've been through this before and I think that makes a big difference," Bryant said. "I mean, obviously we understand that it's not just a regular game, but it feels just like you're playing a regular game and that's how Joe (Maddon) wants us to feel. He likes that."

There was little for the Cubs' manager to dislike about the first two postseason games, but one moment offered a quick reminder that fortunes can turn instantly.

The Cubs' No. 2 starter, Kyle Hendricks, took a line drive off his pitching forearm and was hit in the midsection, forced to leave the game in the top of the fourth with a bruised arm.

Hendricks might like being compared to Greg Maddux, but he won't be confused with an 18-time Gold Glover if he doesn't put himself in a position to field a ball hit right back at him.

And that's just the kind of bad break that can turn a dream season into a nightmare. Fortunately for the Cubs in this case, it appears that he got lucky and Hendricks thinks he could be available to make his next start.

"He's fine. Of course, there will be some swelling," Maddon said. "I don't know how long before he's able to pitch, but he's fine."

The offense got to Giants starter Jeff Samardzija for 4 runs in 2 innings, but the real stars of the game were the Cubs' relievers, who picked up 5⅓ innings and allowed no runs and 2 hits with no walks and 6 strikeouts.

"We've been down this road before. It's never easy with us," said manager Bruce Bochy, whose Giants lost the first two at home in the 2012 NLDS and then won the next three in Cincinnati. "We were hoping to at least split here, but we have to win three now.

"We have our work cut out for us. We have to get our offense going."

That's not easy against great pitching and the Cubs have plenty of it, assuming Hendricks is ready to go in the NLCS.

"They're pros over there and I have respect for that group," Maddon said of the Giants. "They never panic. They're never concerned.

"The message is Game 165 is Monday. Play the same game. I believe our guys always come ready to play. We'll do our work and prepare."

Unlike Game 1, this victory lacked a bit of drama and that's fine with the Cubs, who traveled to San Francisco having taken care of business at home, and thinking sweep on the road.

"It's a business trip," Javy Baez said. "We still have a lot of work to do."

Yup. Cold and clinical is exactly right.

brozner@dailyherald.com

• Hear Barry Rozner on WSCR 670-AM and follow him @BarryRozner on Twitter.