Gages Lake man charged with attempted armed robbery

Authorities have charged a Gages Lake man with attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault after he reportedly pointed a handgun at the head of another man whom he'd lured to the site with an offer to return his lost cellphone for $100.

Jeffery R. Fillebrown, 29, of the 17900 block of West Greentree Road in Gages Lake also was charged with violation of the firearm concealed carry act.

A news release from the Lake County sheriff's office gave this account:

At 2:22 p.m. last Wednesday, deputies responded to the 18600 block of West Old Gages Lake Road in Gages Lake on a call of an armed robbery.

A 54-year-old man told them he had lost his cellphone earlier in the day, probably when it fell off the roof of his car where he'd accidentally left it before he started driving to work. The man later called his phone from a different phone. A man answered and said he'd return the phone in exchange for $100. The two agreed to meet at the Wildwood Presbyterian Church in Gages Lake.

When they met, the victim took the phone from Fillebrown's hand. Then Fillebrown pointed a gun at the victim's head. The victim gave the phone back and fled.

Deputies and detectives quickly identified Fillebrown as the offender. He was arrested on Thursday. Authorities recovered the firearm and are working with Illinois State Police in an effort to revoke his Firearm Owner Identification Card and Concealed Carry License.

Fillebrown is being held in the Lake County jail. His bond is set at $20,000. His next scheduled court appearance is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.