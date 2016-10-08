Police: Zion man found dead in Beach Park

A 33-year-old man found dead in Beach Park Saturday morning apparently was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said.

The Lake County Sheriff's office identified the man as Matthew J. Strait of Zion. Sheriff's deputies were called about 9:50 a.m. to the 39100 block of North Green Bay Road and found his body in a ravine on the west side of the road.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Strait was walking in or near the southbound lanes of traffic and likely was hit by an unknown type of vehicle that fled the area, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Strait's injuries are consistent with those from being struck by a vehicle, the news release said. But the Lake County Coroner's office will conduct an autopsy Sunday to determine his official cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers (847) 662-2222.