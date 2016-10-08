Spend most of your day sitting? Try these exercises for strength, balance

For the bent-over row, be sure to keep your posture while maintaining a tight core. courtesy of Push fitness

How do you choose the exercises that make up your workouts?

Maybe you base it on exercises you like or exercises you're familiar with. Or maybe you have certain areas of the body you'd like to see change, so you focus on those muscle groups.

Obviously everyone has different goals, body types, and lifestyles, but one common issue we see with many of our clients is a weakness pattern through the core and posterior chain.

If you find yourself sitting most of the day, it makes sense to choose exercises that counter this shortened posture.

The following exercises will help strengthen many of the muscles that become weak through a seated lifestyle.

The Dead lift

Step up to a weighted barbell with shins nearly touching the bar and feet hip- to shoulder-width apart.

Squat down toward the bar as you keep your heels firmly planted while maintaining a natural curve through your back. Grasp the bar slightly wider than shoulder width and tense your body.

- courtesy of Push fitness In a dead lift, keep the bar close to the body as you lift.

As you lift the weight, push your feet into the floor while exhaling. Be sure to keep the bar close to the body as you lift. Maintain your posture throughout the lift, keeping tension through your shoulder blades as you rise to the top position.

Control the weight back down to the floor and repeat.

Bent-over row

Grab a set of dumbbells and hold them at your sides with palms facing inward. With feet hip width apart, bend the knees slightly as you lean forward to about a 45-degree angle.

Be sure to keep your posture while maintaining a tight core. Your body will stay in this position for the duration of the exercise.

As you exhale, pull the dumbbells up and back while you bring your shoulder blades together. Your elbows should slide right past the sides of your body as you pull.

Inhale as you extend your arms back to the starting position.

- courtesy of Push fitness In a reverse cable woodchop, allow your hips and shoulders to rotate with the movement.

Slide the handle on a cable resistance machine down to a setting just a few inches off the floor. Position your body perpendicular to the machine and set feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Drop down into a dead lift position, and with abs engaged, rotate your upper body away from the machine while you rise up to a standing position. Keep your arms fully extended and allow your hips and shoulders to rotate with the movement.

Once you're fully rotated and extended, control back down to your starting position.

So add these exercises to your routine to help strengthen the muscles that most likely need it.

• Joshua Steckler is the owner of Push Fitness, a personal training studio located in Schaumburg specializing in weight loss, muscle toning, and nutrition. Contact him at PushFitnessTraining.com.