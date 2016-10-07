Chicago Cubs division series roster set; Almora makes it

The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants have set their rosters for tonight's Game 1 of their National League division series. Outfield Matt Szczur, pitcher Jason Hammel and relievers Trevor Cahill and Joe Smith did not make the 25-man Cubs roster. Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs will carry 11 pitchers on their 25-man roster for the National League division series, which begins Friday night against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.

The teams had until Friday morning to announce their rosters for the first round.

If there was one surprise, it might have been that rookie outfielder Albert Almora Jr. made the roster over outfielder Matt Szczur, who was on the 25-man roster all year. Almora began the year at Class AAA Iowa and came up for much of June and July before being a September call-up. Almora can play all three outfield positions and play them well. Szczur batted .120 (3-for-25) in September.

Pitcher Jason Hammel, a member of the five-man starting rotation all season, did not make the NLDS roster. The Cubs will go with a four-man rotation: Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta and John Lackey.

As expected the Cubs will carry three catchers: veterans Miguel Montero and David Ross and rookie Willson Contreras, who can play left field as well.

In the bullpen, Carl Edwards Jr. made it over Trevor Cahill. The two left-handers in the pen are Travis Wood and Mike Montgomery. Rookie Rob Zastryzny did not make the roster. From the right side, Justin Grimm got the nod over Joe Smith.

Outfielder Jorge Soler, who has been battling a side injury, made the roster after checking out fine in Tuesday's simulated game.