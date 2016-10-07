Boys soccer: MSL East race between Hersey, Wheeling goes to final day

And the Mid-Suburban East boys soccer champion is . . . to be decided. On the final day of the regular season.

Divisional powers Hersey and Wheeling drew 2-2 after 100 minutes to keep the Wildcats 2 points (25-23) ahead of the visitors heading into Saturday's action.

Both teams hope to earn another 3 points, with league games scheduled for both. Whomever comes out of it on top will host the 40th MSL Soccer Cup on Thursday against Barrington.

"If we could have put that one away right at the start of the second half, I have to think we walk out of here with a win," said Hersey coach Darren Llewelyn.

The Huskies will resume Thursday's suspended matchup against Schaumburg on Saturday morning. Hersey led 2-0 before a long lightning delay ended the action Thursday.

"You never want to count on help from someone else, but we've got to take care of business against Schaumburg, then hope Fremd can beat Wheeling," said Hersey (10-1-3, 7-1-2) keeper Adam Szymaszek, whose brilliant work in the second half and in the second extra session helped save the day for his club.

Wheeling senior Konrad Malinowski delivered early on to give the hosts the lead, finishing past a charging Szymaszek with a bending, low drive from 18 yards.

"It was the start we wanted to have, but we quickly lost our form, got away from the way we were playing, and found ourselves in a little bit of trouble," said Wheeling coach Kevin Lennon.

The Wildcats (13-2-3, 8-1-1), who had their troubles in the first half on nearly all of the dead-ball and set pieces their guests manufactured, conceded the equalizer in the 31st minute when they allowed Steve Custer to run freely into the box to head in corner from Christian Castro.

Two minutes later, Matt Dickey's pacy and inventive play paid off as he ran onto a ball from out of the back.

"We were down, but not out, and that effort we gave in the second half was the reason we got ourselves back into this game," said Lennon, who breatheed a sigh of relief after watching Jose Aguilar take one off the line moments into the second period to help keep the Huskies from increasing their lead.

With Jonathan Sanchez and Vicente Castro at the controls in the middle, and the trio of Jose Mariscal, Dennis Gavrila and Malinowski finding their form, Wheeling was putting pressure on the Huskies.

Malinowski drew the Wildcats back level in the 65th minute, then later saw his teammate Gavrila have his blast turned away by Szymaszek.

Hersey's senior keeper also saved a potential game-winner at 83 minutes, denying Mariscal man-of-the-match honors with a point-blank attempt.

"It's not easy tomorrow against Fremd, but the guys know what they have to do, so I look for another terrific effort from this team," said Lennon.