Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 10/7/2016 10:08 AM

West Aurora OKs use of logos on credit, debit cards

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Credit card users will be able to show their West Aurora High School Blackhawks pride with their swipes, as the school district has licensed its logos, in exchange for a cut of the purchases.

The school board approved a contract with Kane County Teachers Credit Union Monday to allow the credit union to issue credit and debit cards bearing West Aurora marks and logos.

The cards, also called affinity cards, will be marketed at district events; with links to KCTU and the card applications on the district's website; through marketing fliers inserted in district mailings; in electronic newsletters; and in the paper newsletter the district sends out twice a year.

In exchange, West Aurora will receive an amount equivalent to .25 percent of the net of each credit card transaction, and .20 percent of debit card transaction. So a $10 purchase would get the district 2 to 2.5 cents.

The credit union calculated that if there were 1,350 active cards, each charging $625 net worth of purchases a month, the district's share would be $25,313 annually.

The credit union initially asked for mailing lists of all employees, students and alumni, but board members balked.

Only board member Amie Thompson voted against the contract.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account