West Aurora OKs use of logos on credit, debit cards

hello

Credit card users will be able to show their West Aurora High School Blackhawks pride with their swipes, as the school district has licensed its logos, in exchange for a cut of the purchases.

The school board approved a contract with Kane County Teachers Credit Union Monday to allow the credit union to issue credit and debit cards bearing West Aurora marks and logos.

The cards, also called affinity cards, will be marketed at district events; with links to KCTU and the card applications on the district's website; through marketing fliers inserted in district mailings; in electronic newsletters; and in the paper newsletter the district sends out twice a year.

In exchange, West Aurora will receive an amount equivalent to .25 percent of the net of each credit card transaction, and .20 percent of debit card transaction. So a $10 purchase would get the district 2 to 2.5 cents.

The credit union calculated that if there were 1,350 active cards, each charging $625 net worth of purchases a month, the district's share would be $25,313 annually.

The credit union initially asked for mailing lists of all employees, students and alumni, but board members balked.

Only board member Amie Thompson voted against the contract.