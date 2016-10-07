Obama heads to Chicago to raise money for Democrats

hello

WASHINGTON -- Aiming to help Democrats in November, President Barack Obama is returning Friday to Chicago to raise money for Hillary Clinton and Senate candidate Tammy Duckworth.

Obama also plans to cast an early vote in this year's elections, which he hopes will put Clinton in the White House.

The White House says Obama will be raising money at three separate events: one for Clinton's campaign through the Democratic National Committee, one for the party's House candidates and another for Duckworth, who's running against Republican Sen. Mark Kirk.