Lake Forest College getting expanded science center

The science center at Lake Forest College will receive a $43 million renovation and expansion, shown here in an architectural rendering. Courtesy of Lake Forest College

The science center at Lake Forest College is receiving a $43 million renovation and expansion.

Work began this summer on the facility, which will be named the Lillard Science Center after prominent donors John and Paula Lillard of Lake Forest.

The project will result in a 130,000-square-foot facility that should open to students in fall 2018.

The center's name was announced in a ceremony Friday. It coincides with a $125 million fundraising campaign, the largest in school history.