Judson seeking spiritual films for annual festival

Judson University in Elgin is accepting film submissions for the 13th annual Imago Film Festival April 4 to 8.

The festival showcases independent films dealing with faith issues, emphasizing images and stories about the spiritual journey through any genre. It also will screen original films and feature nationally known speakers on Judson's campus, 1151 N. State St.

Past speakers have included Pixar animator Matthew Luhn, who helped create characters for "Toy Story," "Monsters Inc.," and "Cars," actor Doug Jones, who starred in "Hellboy," "Pan's Labyrinth," and "The Fantastic Four," and Ralph Winter, producer of the "Star Trek" and "X-Men" film series.

Last year's festival received 120 entires and showed 15 films. The grand-prize winner was "We Can't Live Without Cosmos," which also was nominated for an Academy Award in the best animated short category.

"The submissions were excellent this past year and the audience responded to the wide variety of selections that included animation, documentary, and experimental films," said Terrence Wandtke, film festival director. "I'm looking forward to continued growth next year and to interacting with the audience again ... that's the best part of the festival."

Early deadline for submission is Dec. 1 for a $30 fee. Submission fee is $40 after until Feb. 1.

Films must be less than 30 minutes long in DVD or Blu-ray format. Filmmakers may submit multiple entries, which will be judged by a panel of local university film and media professors and professionals in the field.

The festival includes film discussions, workshops and an awards ceremony. Prizes for the winning films are: Best of show, $1,000; first runner-up, $500; second runner-up, $300; and audience choice award, $200.

For more information and a submission form, visit imagofilmfestival.com.