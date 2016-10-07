How you can watch Cubs game tonight if you don't have cable

Are you a cord-cutter who's desperate to watch tonight's the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of the National League Division Series? You can, but one way or another, it will cost you.

Want to watch the Chicago Cubs game on TV in the National League division series?

One way or another, you have to pay.

Just like last year, the games are not available on free TV, thwarting the growing legion of cable-cutters among us.

Your choices:

1. Sign up for pay television services, delivered to your house via wires, such as satellite television or cable service. But that is going to take a couple of days to set up;

2. Get a smart TV (one that is internet enabled) and subscribe to a streaming service that carries FS1 and MLB Network;

3. Go to a sports bar; or

4. Visit friends who have pay TV. Bring nacho dip or a six-pack of soda.

Friday's game (which starts at 8:15 p.m.) will be broadcast on FS1, an entity of the Fox broadcasting empire. Saturday's game is on MLB Network. Then the rest of the series will return to FS1.

A customer-servie representative for Sling TV, which offers FS1 in its $25.99-a-month Blue package, says Friday's game will be available live in the Chicago area with no blackout. A representative of FS1 did not return messages requesting confirmation of this.

Even if you run out and get a smart TV, be aware that not all brands offer built-in access to all apps. Vizio TVs, for example, cannot purchase the Sling app. So to use Sling, you would have to get a streaming device such as those from Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Those who have pay TV through most major providers will be able to see the MLB Network broadcast live Saturday (7 p.m.), because it is offering a free preview of the channel Oct. 5-11.

Times for the third (and fourth and fifth games, if needed), had not been determined as of early Friday afternoon. They would be played Oct. 10, 11 and 13, according to Major League Baseball's website.