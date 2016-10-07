Northwest Community patients affected by national data breach

A breach of security by a billing vendor used by Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights left 550 patients exposed to potential identity theft this past spring.

Northwest Community discovered Aug. 1 that R-C Healthcare Management, a billing services vendor, made nonclinical patient information potentially accessible from April 18 through June 13, according to a news release.

Nationally the breach affected about 700,000 people. Of those, less than 550 were NCH patients.

It is unknown if any NCH patient data was stolen.

The unprotected information included full names, dates of service, amount due, amount collected and social security numbers.

Northwest Community investigated, and on Oct. 3 began mailing letters to the affected patients, offering them two years of free credit, identify theft and fraud monitoring services.

Northwest Community Healthcare assured patients it is committed to the highest level of patient privacy.

"We sincerely apologize and regret that this situation has occurred, and we are taking significant steps to ensure this type of incident does not occur again," NCH said in a statement.

Patients with questions should call (847) 618-5288 or email RCBreach@nch.org.