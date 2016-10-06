UEC, DVC schools meet to discuss possible new conference

hello

Principals from six high schools -- four from the Upstate Eight Conference and two from the DuPage Valley Conference -- met last week to discuss forming a new conference, the Daily Herald has learned.

In an emailed statement Wheaton North principal Matt Biscan said: "Wheaton North High School and Wheaton Warrenville South High School have met with Geneva, Batavia, St. Charles East, and St. Charles North to discuss the possibility of creating a new 8 school conference. As a result of that meeting, we have extended an invitation to two other high schools to further explore this possibility. Even though the aforementioned six schools have met, we continue to belong to our respective conferences; the DuPage Valley Conference and the Upstate Eight Conference. No decision to leave our conferences has been made."

Wheaton North and WW South notified the seven other DVC members of their intentions at a meeting held before their meeting last week with Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles East and St. Charles North.

According to the IHSA, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South, St. Charles North, Batavia and Geneva all have enrollments between 1,938 and 2,093. St. Charles East's posted enrollment is 2,490.

Six DVC schools have enrollments of at least 2,500, with Neuqua Valley topping out at 3,764. Glenbard North's enrollment is listed at 2,218.

Jerry Fitzpatrick, Kevin Schmit, Dave Oberhelman, John Radtke and Kevin McGavin contributed to this story.