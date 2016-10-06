Keep an eye on these 3 Cubs, Giants

hello

There will be 25 players on each roster when the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants open the National League division series Friday night at Wrigley Field.

Here are three to watch -- on both sides:

CUBS

Kris Bryant

He ranked in the Top 10 in nearly every NL offensive category this season, an impressive feat for a player in just his second major-league season. Bryant's 39 home runs were the most by a Cubs hitter since Derrek Lee had 46 in 2005.

Bryant did struggle in the postseason last year, slashing .176/.243/.441 with 12 strikeouts in 37 plate appearances.

The third baseman/outfielder should benefit from the experience, and this is as good of a stage as any to show why he's the NL MVP this year.

Jake Arrieta

Most major-league starters would take an 18-8 record and 3.10 ERA and run, straight to the bank.

Those were Arrieta's numbers this year, but there is some concern because he was historically good (22-6, 1.77 ERA) in 2015.

Bumped back to No. 3 in the Cubs' playoff rotation, Arrieta figures to be a motivated man when he matches up against San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner on Monday.

Jason Heyward

It's no secret the right fielder failed to live to the eight-year, $184 million contract he signed last December, at least in his first year of the deal.

Heyward did pick it up with the bat over the final two weeks of the season. If he carries the momentum into the playoffs, the boo birds will be silent.

GIANTS

Madison Bumgarner

The Cubs caught a huge break when Bumgarner started the NL wild-card game Wednesday night against the Mets at New York.

The big lefty again showed why he's already regarded as one of the top postseason pitchers of all time, throwing a complete game, 4-hit shutout against the Mets.

Bumgarner has pitched 23 straight playoff innings without allowing a run.

Conor Gillaspie

Signed by the Giants to a minor-league contract a week before spring training, Gillaspie was a reserve player for the Giants when he made it back to the majors in late April.

The third baseman made a name for himself against the Mets in the wild-card game, hitting a 3-run homer in the ninth inning that decided the outcome.

A streaky hitter with the White Sox from 2013-15, Gillaspie can be dangerous when he gets his confidence up.

Brandon Crawford

San Francisco has to score some runs to have any chance against the Cubs, and Crawford has come up big in past Octobers.

The veteran shortstop finished the regular season reaching base in 22 straight games, the longest streak in the majors. He also had the most triples (11) in baseball.

• Follow Scot's baseball reports on Twitter @sgregor.