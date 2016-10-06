Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
posted: 10/6/2016 1:00 AM

Endorsement: Drobinski in House District 62

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Republican Rob Drobinski, left, and Democrat Sam Yingling are candidates for state representative in House District 62.

      Republican Rob Drobinski, left, and Democrat Sam Yingling are candidates for state representative in House District 62.

 
The Daily Herald Editorial Board

In June, we objected to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's budget that was said to be $7 billion out of balance and was rejected even by some fellow Democrats in the suburbs. That budget never came to pass, but among those who voted for it was Round Lake Beach Democrat Sam Yingling, casting just one of several votes on various issues that leave us uneasy about Yingling's allegiance to the iron rule of Madigan.

At a critical time when Illinois finances are deep underwater and the General Assembly is immobilized by partisan alliances, it's time for voters in Illinois House District 62 to consider a different representative.

Republican challenger Rod Drobinski of Wauconda is a good alternative, and we endorse him in the Nov. 8 election. Drobinski said he could work toward a balanced state budget in a bipartisan manner and said while he favors Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's Turnaround Agenda -- a program of pro-business changes and a big sticking point in a budget compromise -- he could support a budget that did not include all of Rauner's tenets.

Drobinski, a Lake County assistant state's attorney, is like Yingling in being a lifelong Lake County resident and graduate of Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. In his second campaign against Yingling, Drobinski has substantial financial backing from state and legislative Republican organizations, which gives us some pause in our search for an independent-minded candidate but also reflects a reality of Illinois politics. We back Drobinski in District 62.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account