Endorsement: Wheeler for House District 50

  • Valerie Burd, left, and Keith Wheeler are candidates for state representative in state House District 50.

Like many state leaders, Rep. Keith Wheeler admits much of Springfield is broken, specifically the budget and pension funding. A Republican who doesn't walk the other way when a Democrat approaches, Wheeler said the first three months of the year were a time of collaboration, but when legislators got to the budget process, everything stopped working.

Valerie Burd, mayor of Yorkville from 2007 to 2011 and alderman for nine years before that, hopes the rematch for the House District 50 seat will turn out better than in November 2014 when she lost by 12,000 votes.

Burd says the state can evolve from its budget/pension woes. She favors an income tax increase and a graduated income tax by constitutional amendment as long as the wealthy pay more and others don't suffer.

Wheeler opposes all tax increases, and believes one way to prosperity is through economic growth via a more business-friendly environment. He says he's open to across-the-board cuts if specific cuts can't be negotiated to help close the budget chasm.

Burd is solid and informed. Wheeler's all that with the benefit of time in the ring. He is endorsed.

