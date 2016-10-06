Images: #TBT Gallery revisits the suburbs 50 years ago

Have you ever wondered what your neighborhood may have looked like 50 years ago? This week's TBT Gallery looks at what Daily Herald photographers took photos of in October 1966 in suburban Chicago. Two things are for sure: There was no rule against burning leaves in your yard, and clowns appeared a lot -- for fun.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 The band followed the route for the homecoming parade in Palatine in October 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 A group of boys plays flag football in October 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 Young girls scouts tour an Arlington Heights fire station in October 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 Bands marched in formation in a homecoming parade in Arlington Heights in October 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 The white gloves and white outfits were a hit in the homecoming parade in Mount Prospect in October 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966Even in black and white, these are obviously autumn leaves in Elk Grove Village in October, 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966Little boys with their big bikes get a safety check in October, 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966Senator Robert Kennedy visited the northwest suburbs in October, 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 In short sleeves, this woman discovered the first icicle in October 1966.

Daily Herald File Photo, 1966 Burning leaves was apparently not against an ordinance in Itasca in October 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 Burning leaves was apparently not against an ordinance in October 1966 in Arlington Heights.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 Palatine High School students work on their homecoming float in October 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 A couple of young clowns attach balloons to sticks at a fun fair in Mount Prospect in October 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 A bicyclist on a stingray zooms past the photographer covering the Gold Rush Days parade in October 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 A clown greets parade watchers in October 1966.

Daily Herald file photo, 1966 A young cowboy rides his shiny bronco in October 1966.

Daily Herald File Photo, 1966 A clown drives a car in the Gold Rush Days parade in a Northwest suburb in October 1966.