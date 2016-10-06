District 207 to borrow $9.8 million to replace original boilers

Maine Township High School District 207 plans to borrow up to $9.8 million to replace original building boilers at Maine West and Maine South.

That's too much to take out of school district cash reserves, district officials say, so they intend to issue bonds to be able to pay for the work.

"Boilers are expensive," said Mary Kalou, the district's assistant superintendent for business. "We simply cannot afford as a school district to continue to take $5 million out of our cash reserves on an annualized basis for our buildings."

The last major district capital project was the $10.4 million, 23,000-square-foot gymnasium addition at Maine West that opened in January. The district paid for it using annual revenue from property taxes, state funds and reserves.

The steam boiler at Maine West is the oldest in the district (57 years), while the Maine South boiler is 52 years old. Though Maine East is the oldest of the district's three schools, its boiler was replaced 20 years ago, Kalou said.

The boilers won't be replaced with one large boiler unit, but a series of smaller, energy-efficient boilers. If the work comes in under budget, leftover money could be used for other infrastructure projects, Kalou said.

There's an estimated $50 million worth of mechanical equipment in need of replacement at the three schools, she said, including original water pipes at Maine East, which opened 87 years ago.

The boiler replacements would take place after the upcoming winter and be complete by the following winter.

A public hearing is scheduled for the next board meeting Nov. 7.