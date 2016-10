District 207 graduation day set for May 21

For the second year in a row, all three Maine Township High School District 207 schools will have graduation ceremonies on the same day and at the same place.

Graduation day is May 21, 2017, at the Rosemont Theatre. Maine West's ceremony is at 11 a.m., Maine East at 3 p.m., and Maine South at 6:30 p.m.

The school board this week inked a $63,000 contract for use of the Rosemont-owned theater.