Singing students salute the Cubs

Six kids in Whitney Adelman's second-grade class wanted to show their love of the Cubs by singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" Thursday at Adler Park School in Libertyville.

Adelman describes herself as a big Cubs fan who grew up watching the team and going to games with her mom.

"I've always rooted for them because they haven't won in so long," she said.

The singing students were Iona Bailey, Stephanie Hillier, Ava Crivello, Sam Bownas, Johnathon Gomez and Breckin Hanahan-McKenzie.

"My dad used to sing me that song every night at bedtime," Sam said.

Cubs apparel will be abundant Friday at Adler Park for Spirit Day, when kids get to wear clothes touting their favorite sports teams.

The Cubs will take on the San Fransisco Giants in Game One of the National League division series on Friday night at home.