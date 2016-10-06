NAI Hiffman brokers two DuPage County transactions

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- A private investor and business owner with a deep-rooted history in Chicago as a wholesale distributor of meat products and butchering services recently sold its building in the heart of the rapidly evolving Fulton Market District and has acquired 6344-6400 S. Cass Ave. in Westmont.

The property, a 26,424-square-foot, multi-tenant, retail investment was acquired to fulfil a 1031 exchange requirement following the sale of its other facility. Kelly Disser, executive vice presidents with NAI Hiffman's Industrial Services group, and Michael Freitag, associate with NAI Hiffman, identified the attractive investment opportunity, negotiated terms and completed extensive due diligence on behalf of the buyer. Peter Block of Colliers represented the seller in the Westmont transaction.

Disser and Freitag also represented TNZ, LLC in the purchase of a 16,000-square-foot building located at 1715 Cortland Court in Addison. The purchaser acquired two units within the four-unit industrial condo building. Jay Farnam of Lee & Associates, represented Kencor Investments in the sale.