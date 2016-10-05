Chicago Bears place wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White is going on injured reserve after injuring his leg against the Detroit Lions. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

The Bears will be without leading receiver Kevin White for the foreseeable future after he was placed on injured reserve with a fractured fibula, the result of a severe ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday's 17-14 victory over the Lions.

The Bears are seeking a second opinion before they make a decision on whether White will have surgery, and they have not decided if he will be out for the season.

White, the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft, missed his entire rookie season following surgery on his left shin necessitated by shin splints. The current injury is to the same leg, although it is unrelated to last year's injury, according to team officials.

White had 6 catches for 55 yards vs. the Lions, and he has a team-best 19 receptions on the season, along with 187 yards, which is third on the team.

Cam Meredith, who spelled White last week and caught 4 passes for 28 yards, is expected to see more playing time, along with Josh Bellamy.

