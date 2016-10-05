Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/5/2016 1:35 PM

Chicago Bears place wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White is going on injured reserve after injuring his leg against the Detroit Lions.

      Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White is going on injured reserve after injuring his leg against the Detroit Lions.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Bob LeGere
 
 

The Bears will be without leading receiver Kevin White for the foreseeable future after he was placed on injured reserve with a fractured fibula, the result of a severe ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday's 17-14 victory over the Lions.

The Bears are seeking a second opinion before they make a decision on whether White will have surgery, and they have not decided if he will be out for the season.

White, the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft, missed his entire rookie season following surgery on his left shin necessitated by shin splints. The current injury is to the same leg, although it is unrelated to last year's injury, according to team officials.

White had 6 catches for 55 yards vs. the Lions, and he has a team-best 19 receptions on the season, along with 187 yards, which is third on the team.

Cam Meredith, who spelled White last week and caught 4 passes for 28 yards, is expected to see more playing time, along with Josh Bellamy.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account