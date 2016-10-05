Wheeling trustees OK 75 percent raise for village president

Wheeling trustees Monday approved a 75 percent salary increase for the village president and a 33 percent salary increase for village trustees effective after the 2017 municipal election.

The increase means a jump from $11,000 to $19,200 annually for the village president and from $6,000 to $8,000 for village trustees.

Village President Dean Argiris says the increase will put Wheeling in line with the salaries elected village officials in neighboring municipalities receive.

The approved salary increases will only apply to officials sworn in after the 2017 municipal election.

Argiris in September announced he will run for re-election in the spring. He also announced his support for Trustees Ken Brady, Mary Krueger and Mary Papantos who will also run for re-election in the spring.

Trustees Ray Lang, Joe Vito and Dave Vogel are not up for re-election, and will continue receiving the current trustee salary.