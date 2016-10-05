Authorities: Hinsdale South student who made threats had arsenal in bedroom

A 16-year-old Hinsdale South student, who authorities say had an arsenal of weapons in his bedroom and made online threats against his high school and another student, has been ordered held in a juvenile justice facility for at least two weeks.

Prosecutors filed a juvenile petition against the teen charging him with six felonies.

In all, the teen is charged with possession of an explosive or incendiary device, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of firearms withoout a FOID card and disorderly conduct.

Assistant State's Attorney Louisa Nuckolls said the teen had posted several times on Snapchat since April showing himself with guns and other weapons.

Nuckolls said a student came forward Monday to alert authorities after the teen posted a specific threat against a student and made reference to the "Hinsdale Southocaust."

Nuckolls said the boy initially told police his posts were "a joke." But a search of his bedroom in the Darien home he shares with his mother and grandparents uncovered numerous weapons and explosives.

Nuckolls said police found a flare gun that had been converted to a working gun, a shotgun, a "sawed-off rifle," more than 150 rounds of ammunition, knives, ski masks and brass knuckles. His bedroom also contained Nazi posters and flags, a World War II German soldier's uniform, a Soviet flag and paper targets.

Police said they found an "incendiary device" in the boy's closet that contained black powder, razor blades and ball bearings. In addition, Nuckols said the boy had PVC pipe and other materials commonly used in building pipe bombs.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin praised the "brave and responsible" student who came forward to avert a "horrible tragedy."

"We take any threat to the safety and security of our students and teachers very seriously," Berlin said. "Students and teachers alike must not fear for their safety at school."

The teen's attorney said the boy's mother was unaware of her son's threats and of the materials found in his room. The mother asked Judge Michael Wolfe to release the teen to her with an electronic monitoring device.

"In the interest of the protection of others, in light that the family had no idea what was going on under their own roof, the minor will be detained," Wolfe said.

Hinsdale High School District 86 spokeswoman Karen Warner said parents were made aware of the teen's arrest vie email. But no mention of the threats was posted on the school's or district's website.

She said an update was to be sent to parents Wednesday after officials discuss the case with prosecutors.