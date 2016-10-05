Breaking News Bar
 
Naperville motorcyclist dies in Aurora crash

Daily Herald report

A 39-year-old Naperville motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning after he collided with a semitrailer truck on Aurora's far east side, authorities said.

Police said Johnny R. Williams, of the 2800 block of Kilburne Lane, was riding his 2000 Suzuki GX6 fast south on Commons about 6:40 a.m. when he struck the rear of the trailer driven by a 49-year-old Aurora man who was turning into the post office at 3900 Gabrielle.

Williams, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 a.m.

The truck driver was cited for failure to yield while turning left.

An autopsy is pending at the Kane County coroner's office. There were no outward signs of alcohol or drug use at the scene, police said.

