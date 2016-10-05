Arlington Hts. man sentenced to life for hatchet murder

An Arlington Heights man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 hatchet slaying of his wife, according to Fox 6-Now.

Cristian Loga-Negru's claim of insanity was rejected by a Racine County judge in July, and on Wednesday the same judge issued a life sentence for the killing of Roxana Abrudan in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, on Nov. 19, 2014.

Authorities say that before her death, Abrudan, 36, had fled their home in Arlington Heights and was staying with her boss in Wisconsin. Abrudan and Loga-Negru were Romanian immigrants who had married earlier that year. Before leaving, Abrudan had made several calls to police about her husband and obtained an order of protection against him.

Loga-Negru, 40, tracked his wife to Wisconsin and lay in wait outside her boss' home with a hatchet. After the attack, he put her in his car and drove to a nearby hotel where he was staying. Police arrested him at the hotel, and Abrudan died later that night in a Milwaukee hospital.

At the time of the killing, Racine County District Attorney W. Richard Chiapete said, "This is as brutal a case as I think we will ever see."

Loga-Negru may be eligible for release in 30 years.