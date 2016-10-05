Suburban sports bars upping their games for Cubs' playoff run

The Cubs have the best record in baseball this season and, at the risk of tempting fate or the Curse of the Billy Goat, many fans are wondering if this could be the year that Chicago breaks the sport's longest running World Series drought. If you're looking to catch the playoffs action, suburban sports bars are welcoming fans with drink specials, themed cocktails and giveaways they hope to keep running until the Cubs go all the way.

Real Time Sports Bar and Grill, 1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar. com: You'll want to get here early to grab a seat and watch the game on an 18-foot screen and 50 more 50-inch TVs while enjoying $15 buckets of Bud Light. If the Cubs advance to the National League Championship Series, the bar is planning on constructing a tent on its patio so you don't have to worry about the weather while watching the game on the 150-inch projection screen outside.

Coach's Corner Pizzeria & Sports Grill, 152 W. Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, dacoachs.com: With a Cubs program cover as the first page of the menu and walls lined with team memorabilia and pictures, Coach's Corner has been a haven for Cubs fans for 20 years. The spot was packed with big groups of fans during last year's Wild Card Game, sometimes bringing in three generations at a time, and the owners expect this year to be even busier. They'll be giving away trips to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta as door prizes and showing the game on 30 TVs positioned throughout the 4,800-square-foot space.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2015 Owners of Coach's Corner in Elk Grove Village say playoff games should draw crowds of Cubs fans.

Holt's, 43 S. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4484, holtsparkridge. com: The bar is hosting an official Cubs game watch on Oct. 20 sponsored by Tito's Vodka and The Score 670 AM where they'll be featuring specials and giveaways all day. During other games they'll offer $4 16-ounce Old Style tallboys and an $8 Cubs colors cocktail made with Tito's vodka, blue Curacao, coconut cream, pineapple juice and a maraschino cherry garnish. Holt's will donate a portion of the proceeds from the drink to Cubs Charities.

- Courtesy of Holt's Holt's in Park Ridge is serving game-day $8 Cubs colors cocktails made with Tito's vodka, blue Curacao, coconut cream, pineapple juice and a maraschino cherry garnish.

Spotted Fox Ale House, 3615 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2239, spottedfoxalehouse. com: Catch all the plays on 28 HDTVs and four HD projector screens while taking advantage of $10 domestic buckets and $4 Cubbie shots, a blend of vodka, grenadine and blue Curacao topped with a cherry. Every menu item you buy gets you an entry in a raffle awarding gift certificates and cards for free appetizers.

Charleston on the River, 1 W. Illinois St., St. Charles, (630) 549-7712, charlestonontheriver. com: You'll find the same promotions at Spotted Fox's sibling spot, where the game will play on 12 TVs scattered around the restaurant.

Booker's Bar & Grill, 420 N. McLean Blvd., South Elgin, (847) 695-2976: For every game the Cubs win, the owner will pay one customer's tab, though you have to be there by the third inning and there need to be at least four tabs left by the end of the game. Even if you don't win free drinks, you can enjoy deals with $2.75 16-ounce Bud and Bud Light cans and $2 red and blue Jell-O shots. The game plays with sound on more than 20 TVs and they'll be handing out rally hats, flying the W flag and playing "Go Cubs Go" on the jukebox if the team's victorious.

- Courtesy of The Grandstander The 1908, The Grandstander's special playoff cocktail, is aptly named for the last time the Cubs won the World Series.

The Grandstander, 507 S. Third St., Geneva, (331) 248-0919: Try the 1908, a blend of Old Style Light, Copper & Kings brandy, lemon juice and simple syrup named for the last time the Cubs won the World Series. The $9 cocktail will be served throughout the postseason, when the bar will be showing the game with sound on its six big screen TVs.

MT Barrels, 1712 W. Wise Road, Schaumburg, (847) 285-1169, mtbarrelsbar.com: The bar raffles off gift cards and jerseys during games and offers food and drink specials you can enjoy while watching games on their HD projection system or one of their 46 HDTVs.