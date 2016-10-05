Plexus Groupe acquires Ingensa Insurance Services

DEER PARK -- The Plexus Groupe LLC, has acquired Carol Stream-based Ingensa Insurance Services, a diversified insurance and financial services firm offering expertise in property and casualty, employee benefits and mergers & acquisitions.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Dave Demas, who founded Ingensa in 2002, has joined Plexus as a vice president of business development. Ingensa will be rebranded as Plexus.

The acquisition of Ingensa is Plexus's third of 2016. Earlier this year, Plexus added to its expanding national presence by acquiring Chicago-based Benefitdecisions, Inc. and Caba Inc. of Oklahoma City.

"We are excited to have Dave join Plexus," said Walter R. Fawcett III, Plexus founder and CEO. "Dave's proven and diverse insurance, technology, M&A and investment banking background is an ideal fit for us, and we're eager for him to contribute to our ongoing growth."

Demas brings nearly 25 years of insurance, financial services, mergers & acquisitions and business development experience to Plexus. He was a founding and managing partner of First Midwest Insurance Group, Inc., and he has served as a board member for public and private companies.

"I see the entrepreneurial spirit in Plexus's leadership," Demas said. "It's a really nice fit for me. They are positioned to go to the next level, and I want to help them by putting business on the books and identifying mergers & acquisitions targets."

The Plexus Groupe is an insurance brokerage and risk management consulting firm with expertise in employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement plans, human resources administration and consulting, technology, personal lines and mergers & acquisitions